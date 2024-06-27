wrestling / News
Tag Match Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
June 26, 2024 | Posted by
A tag team match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that Friday’s show will see Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong team up against The Infantry.
The match will be Kidd’s first in AEW. The match is the sole bout announced for Friday’s show thus far.
Rampage airs Friday night at 10 PM ET/PT on TNT.
