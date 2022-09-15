wrestling / News

Tag Match Set For AEW Rampage Grand Slam

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Grand Slam Image Credit: AEW

HOOK and Action Bronson will team up on next week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that HOOK will team with the rapper to take on Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

The match is the first announced for the show, which will air Friday on TNT and will be taped next Wednesday after Dynamite.

