Tag Match Set For AEW Rampage Grand Slam
September 14, 2022 | Posted by
HOOK and Action Bronson will team up on next week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that HOOK will team with the rapper to take on Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.
The match is the first announced for the show, which will air Friday on TNT and will be taped next Wednesday after Dynamite.
“You’re lookin’ at New York City right here.” @ActionBronson & @730hook warn #JerichoAppreciationSociety’s @thedaddymagic & @theangeloparker to get ready for next week.
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hegpI5znYO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022
