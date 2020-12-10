wrestling / News
Tag Match Set For Next Week’s NXT
December 10, 2020 | Posted by
Johnny Gargano and Leon Ruff will continue to battle, albeit in a tag team match, on next week’s NXT. On tonight’s episode, it was announced that Gargano will team with Austin Theory against Ruff and Kushida next Wednesday. Damian Priest was set to team with Ruff but was ruled out after Karrion Kross attacked him.
Gargano defeated Ruff and Priest with help from Theory to win the NXT North American Championship back at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday.
