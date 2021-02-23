Tag Match Set For This Week’s NXT

A new tag team match is official for this week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday that Grizzled Young Veterans will face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick on Wednesday’s show.

The match joins Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar in a No DQ Match, Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis, and Adam Cole addressing his actions against Kyle O’Reilly on the show. The full announcement is below: