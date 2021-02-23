wrestling / News
Tag Match Set For This Week’s NXT
A new tag team match is official for this week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday that Grizzled Young Veterans will face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick on Wednesday’s show.
The match joins Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar in a No DQ Match, Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis, and Adam Cole addressing his actions against Kyle O’Reilly on the show. The full announcement is below:
Grizzled Young Veterans set to clash with Killian Dain & Drake Maverick
The Grizzled Young Veterans are likely unhappy after coming up short in the Dusty Classic Finals. They’ll look to channel their aggression against Killian Dain & Drake Maverick this week on NXT.
Zack Gibson & James Drake returned to the tournament finals for a second straight year, though they could not overcome MSK at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day after a scintillating, back-and-forth encounter.
Dain & Drake ran into the same buzzsaw last month, falling to MSK in the quarterfinals.
Which team is poised to get back on track with a victory?
