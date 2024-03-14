wrestling / News
Tag Match Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
March 13, 2024 | Posted by
The new TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions will be in action on this week’s Impact. TNA announced an updated card for the show, which will see Spitfire take on as-yet-unannounced opponents.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV, is:
* X Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Sabin
* Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain vs. Steve Maclin & The Rascalz
* Joe Hendry vs. AJ Francis
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin
* Spitfire vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander