wrestling / News

Tag Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

August 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Monday that NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter will face Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley on Tuesday’s show.

The announcement doesn’t say whether the team will be putting their the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line, as you can see below:

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter set to take on Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley
After their thrilling and emotional Fatal 4-Way Women’s Tag Team Elimination Match victory, new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter are set to step back into the ring as they square off with another team from that fateful match: Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley.

It was a long road to Chance & Carter’s first-ever championship victory, but the partying pair don’t plan to sit around and rest on their laurels. The NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are ready for the best NXT 2.0 has to offer to step up.

Can Chance & Carter prove their mettle against the powerhouse duo of Nile & Paxley? Find out tonight on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading