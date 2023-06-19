Tag Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Sunday that Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of Meta-Four will take on Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon on this week’s show. The match was set up last week when Feroz and Leon came out to attack Legend and Jackson to prevent them from interfering in the Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer match for Dar’s Heritage Cup, which Frazer won.

NXT airs live Tuesday night on USA Network.