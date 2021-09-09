Tag Match, Valetina Feroz vs. Katrina Cortez Set for This Week’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE.com has confirmed the lineup for this week’s edition for WWE 205 Live. This week’s show will feature Odyssey Jones and Trey Baxter facing Joe Gacy and Josh Briggs. Of these four men, the only one who comes in under 205 pounds is Trey Baxter.

Also set for this week is a women’s match, with Valentina Feroz vs. Katrina Cortez. Here’s the full announcement:

Jones and Baxter to battle Gacy and Briggs, Feroz to tangle with Cortez on 205 Live

An exciting edition of 205 Live will feature Odyssey Jones and Trey Baxter joining forces to take on Joe Gacy and Josh Briggs, as well as a collision between Valentina Feroz and Katrina Cortez.

Jones, Baxter, Gacy and Briggs all competed in the recent NXT Breakout Tournament, and they’ll all continue to attempt to make a name for themselves in what should be a titanic slugfest.

Briggs and Gacy represent an interesting tandem, as the two heavyweights recently split a pair of slugfests on 205 Live, with each competitor winning one. Perhaps they’ve begun to respect each other after the hard-hitting battles, and now they’ll try their hand as a tag team against Jones and Baxter.

In an impressive run, Jones made it all the way to the finals of the Breakout Tournament before being bested by Carmelo Hayes, but he’ll look to get back on track by forming an intriguing partnership with Baxter.

And speaking of Superstars looking to make a statement, Feroz and Cortez will each seek a critical victory when they square up. Each have competed in some notable matches on NXT, but both will be venturing to the purple brand for the first time.

Don’t miss a thrilling 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!