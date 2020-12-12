Tag Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced a couple tag matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. WWE announced that Curt Stallion, August Grey and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face Legado del Fantasma, which waS the NXT Takeover: WarGames dark match, while Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari will face The Bollywood Boyz.

The announcement reads:

Purple brand to feature pair of exciting tag bouts

In a rematch of a thrill-a-minute bout that took place prior to NXT TakeOver: WarGames as a WWE Network Exclusive, Curt Stallion, August Grey and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will collide with Legado del Fantasma.

In the first meeting between the trios, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar seemed to avoid Stallion, the No. 1 contender to his title. Will Escobar be more willing to mix it up with Stallion this time around, or will he continue to keep his distance?

Three promising Superstars look to knock off NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza in Six-Man Tag Team action. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

Regardless, Legado del Fantasma still picked up the victory when Escobar received a blind tag from Mendoza (unbeknownst to Grey) and blasted his foe with Legado for the 1-2-3.

The No. 1 contendership hasn’t come without a price for Stallion, who has frequently been subjected to 3-on-1 attacks at the hands of Legado del Fantasma

Tonight, Escobar and his henchmen will look to make it two in a row against Stallion, Grey and Adonis.

Additionally, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari attempt to take out their frustrations on The Bollywood Boyz after Sunil and Samir failed to assist either of them in winning a recent Fatal 5-Way Match to determine the No. 1 contender to Escobar.

The Premier Athlete and Daivari Dinero bribed The Bollywood Boyz and Ever-Rise to attack their opponents during the Fatal 5-Way Match, but the plan blew up in their faces when Stallion shook off the interference to claim the victory.

Sunil and Samir offered to continue to assist their fellow 205 Live OGs, but Nese and Daivari don’t seem interested.

What will happen when two of the top tandems on the purple brand finally collide? Find out on 205 Live, streaming at 10/9 C tonight on the award-winning WWE Network!