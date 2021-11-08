Tag Me In Initiative Raises Over $45,000 For National Alliance On Mental Illness

As previously noted, a new initiative for mental health awareness called ‘Tag Me In’ was recently created, and it featured wrestling superstars like Mick Foley, Trish Stratus, Lita, and many more. In a press release, it was announced that the initiative raised over $45,000 for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), which included sales of ‘Tag Me In’ shirts on Pro Wrestling Tees through October 31.

Here’s the full release with details on the initiative from TagMeInUnited:

THE “TAG ME IN” INITIATIVE AND PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING COMMUNITY FROM AROUND THE WORLD RAISES $45,000 FOR THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS (NAMI)

Professional wrestlers worldwide participated in a new PSA and shared personal stories to normalize a conversation surrounding mental health which have been seen by thousands of viewers across YouTube, Instagram and Twitter

Limited Edition “Tag Me In” t-shirts created by Pro Wrestling Tees were sold through October 31

Professional wrestling is the first organized sports entity to create a PSA for mental health

(NOVEMBER 8, 2021) – “Tag Me In” announced today that the initiative raised over $45,000, which has been donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Professional wrestlers from around the world came together to raise awareness and funds for mental health through the “Tag Me In” campaign, which was established to rid the mental health stigma and reiterate that those affected are never alone. Professional wrestling was the first organized sports entity to do a PSA for mental health.

The campaign showcased a star-studded PSA that debuted on TagMeInUnited.com and social platforms including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, which was comprised of wrestlers and personalities from around the globe including up-and-coming talent to the ones you know and love, such as; Mick Foley, Trish Stratus, Effy, Nyla Rose, LuFisto, Daimonji, Gail Kim, Psycho Clown, Chris Jericho, Deonna Purrazzo, Shane Taylor, Kurt Angle, Hikaru Shida, Rebel, Lexie Fyfe, Lilian Garcia, Tony Schiavone, Amy Dumas, Konnan, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Pollo Del Mar, Maria Kanellis, Sharmell Huffman, Awesome Kong, Chelsea Green, EC3, W. Morrissey, DDP, Mickie James, Nick Aldis and so many more.

Following the PSA launch, professional wrestlers began sharing personal stories about their own mental health struggles on social media and encouraged viewers to do the same in order to normalize the conversation surrounding mental health “Tag Me In” will continue to share these stories on its Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels.

Fans came out in droves to support the cause by purchasing limited edition “Tag Me In ‘ t-shirts created by Creative Ventures/Pro Wrestling Tees as well as supporting Mick Foley’s massive efforts to raise funds. Additional generous donations were made by Anthem Sports Entertainment, Scott D’Amore and AEW’s Chris Jericho.

“The wrestling community is amazing. The stories the wrestlers and others shared through ‘Tag Me In’ and the messages of hope are a reminder that it is through community that we can find strength and belonging. In these times when so many are struggling with mental health, we are reminded by this effort–we are not alone,” said Katrina Gay, Chief Development Officer, NAMI.”

“Tag Me In” will continue to keep the conversation going through its online and social media platforms with more campaigns and activations to come in 2022.

For more information on “Tag Me In,” please visit TagMeInUnited.com and follow us on social media:

Instagram: @tagmeinunited

Twitter: @tagmeinunited

YouTube: Tag Me In United – YouTube

ABOUT TAG ME IN

Unite to break the stigma and normalize a conversation around mental health. Our goal is to empower people to advocate for themselves and support others in doing the same.