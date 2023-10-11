wrestling / News
Tag Team Battle Royal & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
October 10, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a #1 contender’s match for an NXT Title shot, a tag team battle royal and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the matches below for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Dijak vs. Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Bada Bing Bada Boom Tag Team Battle Royal: Chase U, Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak, OTM, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne, Gallus, Creed Brothers, Angel & Humberto, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Tegan Nox
* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Match: TBA vs. TBA
