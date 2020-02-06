wrestling / News

Tag Team Battle Royal Set For AEW Dynamite in Two Weeks

February 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has set a Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Dynamite in two weeks. On Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, it was announced that the battle royal will see the winners get a shot at whoever is the champion after next week’s match between Hangman Page & Kenny Omega and SCU.

AEW Dynamite takes place in Atlanta on February 19th and airs live on TNT.

