Tag Team Battle Royale & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a tag team battle royale and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following is set for Friday’s show, which airs live on TNT:
* Tag Team Battle Royale For AEW World Tag Team Title Shot: The Hardys, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, The Butcher & The Blade, Brian Cage & Big Bill, Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal, Serpentico & Luther, Ethan Page & Brother Zay, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh
* Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian
* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
* The Kingdom vs. TBA
