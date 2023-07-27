Tag Team Battle Royale & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a tag team battle royale and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following is set for Friday’s show, which airs live on TNT:

* Tag Team Battle Royale For AEW World Tag Team Title Shot: The Hardys, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, The Butcher & The Blade, Brian Cage & Big Bill, Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal, Serpentico & Luther, Ethan Page & Brother Zay, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

* Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian

* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

* The Kingdom vs. TBA