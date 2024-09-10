Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Announced For AEW Dynamite

New number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Titles will be crowned on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

EW President Tony Khan confirmed today that a Casino Tag Team Gauntlet will take place with the winners challenging the Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Here is the updated card:

Jon Moxley to appear

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator: Mariah May (c) vs. Queen Aminata

Tag Team Casino Gauntlet