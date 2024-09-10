wrestling / News

Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Announced For AEW Dynamite

September 10, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
AEW Dynamite Logo Image Credit: AEW

New number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Titles will be crowned on this week’s AEW Dynamite. 

EW President Tony Khan confirmed today that a Casino Tag Team Gauntlet will take place with the winners challenging the Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Here is the updated card: 

Jon Moxley to appear

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator: Mariah May (c) vs. Queen Aminata

Tag Team Casino Gauntlet

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading