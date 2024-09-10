wrestling / News
Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Announced For AEW Dynamite
New number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Titles will be crowned on this week’s AEW Dynamite.
EW President Tony Khan confirmed today that a Casino Tag Team Gauntlet will take place with the winners challenging the Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Here is the updated card:
Jon Moxley to appear
AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator: Mariah May (c) vs. Queen Aminata
Tag Team Casino Gauntlet
Tomorrow, 9/11
Lexington, KY
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match
The winners of the inaugural
Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match will fight @youngbucks for the World Tag Team Title at #AEWGrandSlam!
Don't miss Wednesday @AEW, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Xja9egtWDP
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 10, 2024