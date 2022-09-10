wrestling / News

Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

September 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

The Usos’ next contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be determined next week on Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that The Street Profits, New Day, Alpha Academy, and Los Lotharios will face off in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the #1 contenders to the championships.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading