wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
September 9, 2022 | Posted by
The Usos’ next contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be determined next week on Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that The Street Profits, New Day, Alpha Academy, and Los Lotharios will face off in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the #1 contenders to the championships.
The match is the first announced for next week’s show.
More Trending Stories
- More On Investigation In To AEW All Out Brawl, Who Else Witnessed It
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares The Note That Drew McIntyre Kept Getting Early in WWE That Wrecked His Confidence
- Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
- Ken Anderson on the Misdiagnosed Injury That Caused Him to Lose the MITB Briefcase