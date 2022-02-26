Tag Team Championship Match Added to Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

A third match has been added to next week’s episode of Smackdown, which will see the brand’s Tag Team Championships defended. It was announced on Friday’s show that the Viking Raiders will get their shot against The Usos that was pulled from Elimination Chamber on the March 4th show.

You can see the updated lineup below for next week’s show, which airs live from Miami on FOX:

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders

* Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey