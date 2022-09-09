wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
A World Tag Team Championship match has been added to next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Friday that The OGK will defend their titles against Josh Alexander and Rich Swann on next week’s show, as you can see below.
Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV. The updated lineup is:
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK vs. Josh Alexander and Rich Swann
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada
* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)
* Moose & Steve Maclin vs. Decay (Taurus & Crazzy Steve)
* Alisha vs. Killer Kelly
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@IMPACTWRESTLING Tag Team Champions @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett vs @Walking_Weapon and Rich Swann! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/C5R86ZFSkV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2022
