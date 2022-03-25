wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion
March 24, 2022 | Posted by
MLW has set a Tag Team Championship match for next week’s episode of Fusion. On Thursday’s show, EJ Nduka demanded a match against champions 5150, with Cesar Duran agreeing to give him the match.
Nduka does not currently have a partner announced for the show, which is set for next Thursday’s episode that will air on YouTube.
Both @MegaTJP and @EjTheJudge seek opportunities from @RealCesarDuran for some gold. #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/68AXrTUpD7
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Anna Jay On Her and Jungle Boy’s Relationship Going Public Via Twitter, Who Decided to Post the Pic
- WWE Reportedly Made Plans for nWo Promotional Appearances Before Scott Hall’s Passing
- Charlotte Flair On Her Match With Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 38, What Else She Wants To Accomplish In WWE
- David Otunga To Auction Off Jennifer Hudson’s Engagement Ring