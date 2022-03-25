wrestling / News

Tag Team Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion

March 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW has set a Tag Team Championship match for next week’s episode of Fusion. On Thursday’s show, EJ Nduka demanded a match against champions 5150, with Cesar Duran agreeing to give him the match.

Nduka does not currently have a partner announced for the show, which is set for next Thursday’s episode that will air on YouTube.

