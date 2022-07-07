Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will by night one of Fyter Fest, and will feature a Tag Team Title match and more. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that next week’s show will be themed around Fyter Fest and will feature the following bouts:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks vs. Swerve In Our Glory vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

* Jake Hager vs. Claudio Castagnoli