Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 7-13-22 Image Credit: AEW

Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will by night one of Fyter Fest, and will feature a Tag Team Title match and more. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that next week’s show will be themed around Fyter Fest and will feature the following bouts:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks vs. Swerve In Our Glory vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
* Jake Hager vs. Claudio Castagnoli

