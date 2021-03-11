Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion

MLW has set an MLW Tag Team Title match and more for next week’s episode of Fusion. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Fusion that Los Parks will defend the MLW Tag Team Championships against Injustice.

In addition, Lio Rush will defend the MLW Middleweight Championship against an as-yet unnamed opponent after someone signed his open contract for the titles. However, the documents were sealed and we don’t know who it is yet.

Also set for next week’s show will be the following:

* Mil Muertes vs. Parrow

* TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao