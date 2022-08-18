Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a World Tag Team Championship match and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve In Your Glory vs. Private Party

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Zack Clayton

* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Match: The Trustbusters vs. Best Friends

* Penelope Ford vs. Athena

* Claudio Castagnoli speaks