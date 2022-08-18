wrestling / News

Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

August 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a World Tag Team Championship match and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve In Your Glory vs. Private Party
* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Zack Clayton
* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Match: The Trustbusters vs. Best Friends
* Penelope Ford vs. Athena
* Claudio Castagnoli speaks

