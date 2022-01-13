wrestling / News

Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

January 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a World Tag Team Championship match and more for Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced the following card for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* Adam Cole vs. Trent
* Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, & The Bunny
* Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett
* A special look At Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez’s feud

