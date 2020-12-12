Tag Team Championship Match And More Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE has announced two matches, including a Tag Team Championship match, to take place on next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will face The Street Profits for the latter team’s Smackdown Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode. Also set for the show is a grudge match pitting Bayley against Bianca Belair.

As noted earlier, next week’s episode of Smackdown will air on FOX Sports 1 due to the Pac-12 Championship football game taking place on FOX. It will be followed by a one-hour episode of Talking Smack.