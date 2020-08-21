Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s Smackdown

WWE has announced a Tag Team Championship defense for this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, who will have their Lucha House Party comrade Kalisto in their corner.

Also set for Smackdown is a singles match between Big E. and Sheamus. You can see the announcements below:

Lucha House Party look to dethrone Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Life has been good to Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado are intent on crashing that party.

Lucha House Party will aim to shut down the “Champion’s Lounge” when they challenge Nakamura & Cesaro for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The tandems have gone back in forth in singles action in the past two weeks as Cesaro first crushed Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik then walked the ropes to a win against The King of Strong Style. The King of the Ropes was aided by the surprising return of Kalisto who neutralized The Swiss Cyborg outside the ring.

Will Lucha House Party finally get their hands on the titles? Or will Nakamura & Cesaro be toasting another victory?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see the title showdown.

Big E looks to pay back Sheamus in latest Singles challenge

Big E has dreams of climbing to WWE’s mountaintop, and Sheamus loves nothing more than to crush a good dream.

The New Day powerhouse will face The Celtic Warrior in the WWE ThunderDome, as Big E looks to continue a strong start to his Singles run. Big E forced both John Morrison & The Miz to tap out in his last matches, as the ultimate teammate showed off his complete skillset. Following that win over Morrison, Sheamus came calling and delivered an earth-shattering Brogue Kick to Big E.

Can Big E keep his dream alive against Sheamus? Or will The Celtic Warrior have his opponent rethinking his decision to go it alone?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see the massive clash between Big E and Sheamus.