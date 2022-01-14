wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship Match and More Set For Next Week’s MLW Azteca
January 13, 2022 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of MLW Azteca will feature a Tag Team Championship match and more. MLW announced on Thursday’s show that the following matches will take place next week:
* MLW Tag Team Championship Match: 5150 vs. Aerostar & Drago
* Tijuana Street Fight: Mads Krugger vs. Bestia 666
* Jacob Fatu speaks ahead of match with Mads Krugger
NEXT WEEK!
5150 (@SliceBoogie, @DannyLimeLight) defends their World tag team titles against @DragoAAA and @aaaerostar1. #MLWAzteca |
▶️ https://t.co/UhhO2YFzQs pic.twitter.com/ujumNDMH9f
— MLW (@MLW) January 14, 2022
