Tag Team Championship Match and More Set For Next Week’s MLW Azteca

Next week’s episode of MLW Azteca will feature a Tag Team Championship match and more. MLW announced on Thursday’s show that the following matches will take place next week:

* MLW Tag Team Championship Match: 5150 vs. Aerostar & Drago

* Tijuana Street Fight: Mads Krugger vs. Bestia 666

* Jacob Fatu speaks ahead of match with Mads Krugger