Tag Team Championship Match Official For AEW Revolution

The Tag Team Championship Match is set for AEW Revolution after this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Young Bucks won the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale on Wednesday’s show to earn a spot in the triple threat match on the match for Sunday’s PPV.

The Bucks will face reDRagon and Jurassic Express at the show, which takes place on Sunday on PPV. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after Dynamite ends.

Three teams left in the Casino Tag Team Royale! @youngbucks, #FTR and #TopFlight face off in the ring. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/s30x40qcC4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022