Tag Team Championship Match Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

May 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The AEW Tag Team Championship match is official for AEW Double or Nothing. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their titles in a three-way match against the teams of Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs as well as Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland.

You can see a segment from tonight’s match setting up the bout below. AEW Double or Nothing takes place on May 29th and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated lineup after tonight’s show.

