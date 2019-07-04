wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s NXT
July 4, 2019 | Posted by
– An NXT Tag Team Championship match is set for next week’s episode of NXT. During this week’s episode of NXT, William Regal announced that the Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will face the Street Profits with the title on the line.
The announcement was made after the Forgotten Sons demanded a show, only to have Regal say they blew their shot by getting disqualified against the Street Profits last week. Regal said that they’re now at the back of the line.
.@RealKingRegal just sent the #ForgottenSons to the "back of the queue" for the NXT Tag Team Championships…
The #StreetProfits will take on @_StarDESTROYER & @strongstylebrit NEXT WEEK! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5A1vcN8i3G
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Praises The Rivalry of Steve Austin and The Rock, Discusses Always Rooting for The Rock Against Austin
- Bruce Prichard Says WWE Writers Were Stuck On Higher Power Identity After Vince McMahon Turned Down Christopher Daniels
- Bobby Lashley Says Braun Strowman Got What He Deserved: ‘I’m Gonna Send Him to the Morgue’
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy Angle, When Maria Told WWE She Was Pregnant