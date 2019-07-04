Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s NXT

– An NXT Tag Team Championship match is set for next week’s episode of NXT. During this week’s episode of NXT, William Regal announced that the Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will face the Street Profits with the title on the line.

The announcement was made after the Forgotten Sons demanded a show, only to have Regal say they blew their shot by getting disqualified against the Street Profits last week. Regal said that they’re now at the back of the line.