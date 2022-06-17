Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE has announced an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match for Money in the Bank. The Usos will defend their titles against the Street Profits at the upcoming PPV, as announced by the company on Friday.

The full announcement is below. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV, which takes place on July 2nd, after tonight’s Smackdown.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits

For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the view from the top has never looked sweeter. If you ask them, there isn’t a team in WWE who can beat them.

Cue The Street Profits, who proved them wrong by defeating The Usos in a Championship Contender’s Match on the June 6 edition of Raw to set up this high-stakes tandem showdown.

At WWE Money in the Bank, The Street Profits will finally get to challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships and hope to knock down The Usos a peg or two in the process.

The Usos have been on an absolute tear since becoming champions, overcoming the best that SmackDown has to offer in recent weeks, including a close battle with Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle.

The Usos have had their mettle tested, however, with a strong showing by Riddle nearly costing them the gold. Were it not for the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn, The Usos might have suffered a different result.

With not only the wily Zayn lurking in the background, The Street Profits will also have to be on the lookout for Special Counsel Paul Heyman and The Head of the Table himself, Roman Reigns.

Can The Street Profits take back the smoke and the gold, or will the climb to “Mount Bloodline” knock the wind out of them? Find out at WWE Money in the Bank, streaming live Saturday, July 2, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.