Tag Team Championship Match Set For Impact Turning Point

We officially have our Impact World Tag Team Championship match for next weekend’s Turning Point. On tonight’s show, it was announced that the Good Brothers will defend their titles against Bullet Club (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo).

The match was set after Bey and Phantasmo defeated FinJuice in a #1 contender’s match on tonight’s show. The Good Brothers came out after the show and ended up brawling Bey, Phantasmo, and Hikuleo.