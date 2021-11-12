wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship Match Set For Impact Turning Point
November 11, 2021
We officially have our Impact World Tag Team Championship match for next weekend’s Turning Point. On tonight’s show, it was announced that the Good Brothers will defend their titles against Bullet Club (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo).
The match was set after Bey and Phantasmo defeated FinJuice in a #1 contender’s match on tonight’s show. The Good Brothers came out after the show and ended up brawling Bey, Phantasmo, and Hikuleo.
Bullet Club are number one contenders but @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG waste no time confronting them. #IMPACTonAXSTV @DashingChrisBey @elpwrestling @Hiku_Leo pic.twitter.com/p3UYWCQQlv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 12, 2021
