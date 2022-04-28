Tag Team Championship Match Set For MLW Kings of Colosseum

MLW has announced a three-way MLW Tag Team Championship match for their Kings of Colosseum show next month. MLW announced on Thursday that Hustle & Power (Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka) will defend their titles against 5150 and The Von Erich Dynasty at the May 13th show in Philadelphia.

MLW today announced a World Tag Team Championship 3-Way: Hustle & Power (champions) vs. The Von Erichs vs. 5150 at Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

MLW’s tag team division reaches an explosive showdown as two former tag team championship teams challenge Hustle & Power as the World Tag Team belts weigh in the balance.

With the #1 ranked Ross and Marshall Von Erich long overdue for their shot at the belts, due to testing positive for COVID-19, the “sons of thunder” finally will get their opportunity but it won’t be easy.

Activating their rematch clause, former champions 5150 continue to evolve and gain soldiers, including Hernandez’s shocking MLW debut on FUSION 2 weeks ago. Having border tossed Ross Von Erich outside the ring onto the concrete floor, the “Super Mex” brings a new dimension to Konnan’s street soldiers.

Ever the fighting champs, EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman are ready for all comers wanting a crack at their titles. But are the challengers ready for the wreckage Hustle & Power unleash when the bell rings?

Who will leave Philly as the World Tag Team Champions? Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!