wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has set a World Tag Team Championship Match for next week’s debut of Dynamite on TBS. It was revealed on tonight’s show that the Lucha Bros will defend their championships against Jurassic Express on next week’s show.
The match was set up after Christian Cage, Jurassic Express, and The Lucha Bros lost a match against FTR, Matt Hardy, and Private Party amid miscommunication. Later in the show, Cage confronted the champions and said he wanted Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, who are the #1 contenders to the titles. Rey Fenix and Penta accepted the challenge and told Jungle Boy he should ditch Christian.
.The #AEW Tag Team Champs #LuchaBros were not pleased with the outcome of their partnership with @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus tonight, and issue a challenge!
It’s #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/vCXF8mqJ7H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Collaborator Jason Baker Talks Unseen Characters From Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse
- AEW Dark and Dark Elevation Taping Results: Former NXT Talent Debuts For AEW (SPOILERS)
- Keith Lee Shoots Down Idea of WWE Return: ‘They’ve Made Enough Money Off Me Since I’ve Been Gone’
- Killer Kross Discusses His WWE Main Roster Run, Finding Out About the Gladiator Mask