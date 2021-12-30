Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has set a World Tag Team Championship Match for next week’s debut of Dynamite on TBS. It was revealed on tonight’s show that the Lucha Bros will defend their championships against Jurassic Express on next week’s show.

The match was set up after Christian Cage, Jurassic Express, and The Lucha Bros lost a match against FTR, Matt Hardy, and Private Party amid miscommunication. Later in the show, Cage confronted the champions and said he wanted Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, who are the #1 contenders to the titles. Rey Fenix and Penta accepted the challenge and told Jungle Boy he should ditch Christian.