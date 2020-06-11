wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
June 10, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has set a tag team championship match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Next week’s episode will see Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend the titles against the Natural Nightmares, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall.
Whoever wins next week’s match will go on to defend the titles against Best Friends at AEW Fyter Fest.
There looks to be some turmoil within the Nightmare Family as the Natural Nightmares go up against @KennyOmegamanx & @theAdamPage for the #AEW World Tag Team Championships next week!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/5SH7bd1G8j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 11, 2020
