Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

June 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page Kenny Omega

AEW has set a tag team championship match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Next week’s episode will see Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend the titles against the Natural Nightmares, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall.

Whoever wins next week’s match will go on to defend the titles against Best Friends at AEW Fyter Fest.

