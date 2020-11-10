wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s Raw
November 9, 2020 | Posted by
The New Day will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode. It was announced on tonight’s show that Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business will challenge Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the titles on next week’s show after Benjamin and Alexander beat the champions in a non-title match.
The winner of next week’s match will be the new champions and will face The Street Profits as one of the Raw vs. Smackdown battles at Survivor Series.
More Trending Stories
- Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
- Jake Roberts On Dealing With Ongoing Health Issues, His Emotional Response To AEW Debut
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Cyber Sunday Concept, Whether Voting Was Legit, Kevin Federline Costing John Cena The WWE Title
- John Cena Sr. On Why WWE Will Never Have Another Face Of The Company, Biggest Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns