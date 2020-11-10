Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s Raw

The New Day will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode. It was announced on tonight’s show that Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business will challenge Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the titles on next week’s show after Benjamin and Alexander beat the champions in a non-title match.

The winner of next week’s match will be the new champions and will face The Street Profits as one of the Raw vs. Smackdown battles at Survivor Series.