Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
– A Smackdown Tag Team Championship match is set for next week’s episode of Smackdown. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin earned a shot at the Usos this week by defeating Rusev and Aiden English and The New Day in a triple threat #1 contender’s match. You can see pics and video from the match and segment below:
