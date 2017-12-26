 

Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

December 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A Smackdown Tag Team Championship match is set for next week’s episode of Smackdown. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin earned a shot at the Usos this week by defeating Rusev and Aiden English and The New Day in a triple threat #1 contender’s match. You can see pics and video from the match and segment below:

