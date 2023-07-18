Tag Team Championship Match Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor

A four-way World Tag Team Championship Match has been announced for ROH Death Before Dishonor. Tony Khan announced on Monday night that the Lucha Bros. will defend the titles against The Kingdom, Best Friends, and Aussie Open at Friday’s PPV.

The match will be Mark Davis’ return from an injury that put him on the shelf in May. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on PPV:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. TBD

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros vs. The Kingdom vs. Best Friends vs. Aussie Open

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Dalton Castle

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale