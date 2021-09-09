wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship Match Set For This Week’s WWE Super Smackdown
The Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be defended on this week’s “Super” episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that the Usos will defend their championships against the Street Profits on Friday’s show. The Profits defeated the Usos by disqualification on last week’s show after Jey Uso attacked Montez Ford despite not being the legal man in the ring.
The full lineup for Friday’s show is below. John Cena and Sasha Banks are advertised to be at the show, but Cena’s advertised six-man tag match with the Profits against Roman Reigns and the Usos is likely a dark match main event and has not been announced by WWE, while Banks’ return has also not been officially announced.
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Street Profits
* Seth Rollins vs. Edge
* Brock Lesnar makes his Smackdown return
* Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair sign their Smackdown Women’s Championship match contract for Extreme Rules
