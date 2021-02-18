wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship Matches Set For March 2nd Episode of NXT
WWE has announced two tag team championship matches for the March 2nd episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, the following tag matches were announcd for the first NXT in March:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. MSK
The teams of MSK and Kai & Gonzalez won the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day.
