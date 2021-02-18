wrestling / News

Tag Team Championship Matches Set For March 2nd Episode of NXT

February 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

WWE has announced two tag team championship matches for the March 2nd episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, the following tag matches were announcd for the first NXT in March:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. MSK

The teams of MSK and Kai & Gonzalez won the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading