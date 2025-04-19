wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship TLC Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
The WWE Tag Team Championships will be defended in a TLC match on next week’s episode of Smackdown. It was announced on Friday’s show that The Street Profits will defend the titles against #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns next Friday.
The match was announced when #DIY interrupted a match between the Profits and Machine Guns and stole the title belts. Nick Aldis announced that the titles would be suspended over the ring on next week’s show and defended under the TLC stipulation.
WHAT THE?!#DIY just stole the WWE Tag Team Titles 😱#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7L0e2GzaEz
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
