Tag Team Championship Unification Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE will have a unification match for its Tag Team Championships at last on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On Friday night’s episode of Smackdown, RK-Bro laid out their challenge to unify the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The Usos accepted the challenge, making the match official for next week.

The titles were originally set to be unified at WrestleMania Backlash before the bout was turned into a six-man tag team match with The Bloodline defeating RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.