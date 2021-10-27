Tag Team Championships Change Hands at NXT Halloween Havoc

MSK’s NXT Tag Team Championship reign came to an end at NXT Halloween Havoc. Imperium defeated MSK in a Lumberjack Match to win the titles on Tuesday’s show. You can see highlights from the match below.

This marks Imperium’s second run with the titles, having reigned for 105 days in the summer of 2020. MSK’s reign ends at 203 days, having won the titles at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one.