Tag Team Championships Change Hands at NXT Halloween Havoc

October 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IMperium MSK's NXT Tag Team Championship reign came to an end at NXT Halloween Havoc.

MSK’s NXT Tag Team Championship reign came to an end at NXT Halloween Havoc. Imperium defeated MSK in a Lumberjack Match to win the titles on Tuesday’s show. You can see highlights from the match below.

This marks Imperium’s second run with the titles, having reigned for 105 days in the summer of 2020. MSK’s reign ends at 203 days, having won the titles at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one.

