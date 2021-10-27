wrestling / News
Tag Team Championships Change Hands at NXT Halloween Havoc
MSK’s NXT Tag Team Championship reign came to an end at NXT Halloween Havoc. Imperium defeated MSK in a Lumberjack Match to win the titles on Tuesday’s show. You can see highlights from the match below.
This marks Imperium’s second run with the titles, having reigned for 105 days in the summer of 2020. MSK’s reign ends at 203 days, having won the titles at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one.
😮 😮 😮#NXTTagTitles #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @FabianAichner @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/DHboeWHeSx
— WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2021
ＡＬＬ ＮＩＧＨＴ．
ＡＬＬ ＤＡＹ.
ＴＨＥＹ ＡＲＥ ＭＳＫ.#WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc #NXTTagTitles @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/1DPI28MclW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 27, 2021
How can anyone boo this? #WWENXT #NXTTagTitles #HalloweenHavoc @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/zrkHCrir6C
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 27, 2021
Somewhere @WalterAUT is smiling.#IMPERIUM @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE have dethroned #MSK as your NEW #WWENXT #TagTeamChampions. #AndNew #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/61QwhlhxZ2
— WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2021