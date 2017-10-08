wrestling / News

Tag Team Championships Change Hands at Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Usos Hell in a Cell

The Smackdown Tag Team Championships changed hands at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night. The Usos defeated the New Day inside the Cell to win the titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win ends the New Days’ second reign at twenty-six days, having first won the titles at the September 12th episode of Smackdown. This is the Usos’ second run with the championships.

article topics :

Hell in a Cell, The Usos, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading