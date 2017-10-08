wrestling / News
Tag Team Championships Change Hands at Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)
The Smackdown Tag Team Championships changed hands at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night. The Usos defeated the New Day inside the Cell to win the titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The win ends the New Days’ second reign at twenty-six days, having first won the titles at the September 12th episode of Smackdown. This is the Usos’ second run with the championships.
In the words of @XavierWoodsPhD… it's about to get REAL! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/z7bLk469b5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2017
.@WWEUsos are ready to turn #HellInACell into The #UsoPenitentiary! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/Vfqv4xrzec
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 9, 2017
Well… that's ONE way to start a #SmackDown #TagTeamChampionship Match inside #HellInACell! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/XvBHnRvPgS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2017
There is no such thing as "too many trombones" for #TheNewDay. #HIAC @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/BA95wn3DHF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2017
The numbers are NOT in @WWEBigE's favor right now! @WWEUsos #HIAC pic.twitter.com/LMDJ0z9jZ5
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 9, 2017
The "penitentiary" tables have officially turned! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/FTm4KHahrJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2017
This #HellInACell Match is looking like a straight up COLLISION COURSE! @WWEUsos @WWEBigE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/KuKOqHgl3Z
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2017
#TheNewDay's @WWEBigE may have just SNAPPED! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/PBJ2RjLBIL
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017
Your NEWWWW #SmackDown #TagTeamChampions, @WWEUsos! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/IM9ysD0iwe
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017
A difficult reality sets in for #TheNewDay… #HIAC pic.twitter.com/0Oidh0DUZJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2017