Tag Team Championships Change Hands On This Week’s Impact Wrestling

We have new Impact World Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Heath and Rhino defeated The OGK to win the titles in the main event of tonight’s episode, marking their first run with the championships as a team. This is Heath’s first title in Impact; Rhino is a former World Heavyweight Champion in the company and previously held the Impact Tag Team Titles as part of Violent By Design.

The win ends the OGK’s title run at 43 days; they won the titles on the episode of Impact that aired on September 1st. (The OGK’s title win was taped on August 26th, and this week’s episode was taped on October 8th).