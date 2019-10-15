wrestling / News
Tag Team Championships Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)
– We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following Monday night’s episode of Raw. The Viking Raiders defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler to capture the titles, and you can see pics and video below.
The win marks the Raiders’ first championships on the main roster, and they end Ziggler and Roode’s reign at 29 days, having won the titles at Clash of Champions.
The #RAW #TagTeamTitles never looked so good.
😏 @HEELZiggler @RealRobertRoode pic.twitter.com/MUjH0UfaBO
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
Not the start @HEELZiggler and @RealRobertRoode were hoping for…#RAW #TagTeamTitles @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/rQn1gshaxl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 15, 2019
OMZIGZAG. 😱#RAW #TagTeamTitles @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/WF0Awj2abY
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
PINPOINT ACCURACY on the elbow from @HEELZiggler…
Are The #VikingRaiders in trouble?! #RAW #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/zuUb4fRlF2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 15, 2019
The #VikingRaiders @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE are making the most of their championship opportunity against @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode for the #RAW #TagTeamChampionship! pic.twitter.com/PQ5v0jTEeD
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
GLORIOUS DDT from @RealRobertRoode does NOT spell the end for The #VikingRaiders! #RAW #WWEDraft #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/hrYm9xu3pI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 15, 2019
JOIN THE CHAMPS.
The #VikingRaiders @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE are your NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampions! pic.twitter.com/qssrTQn2ub
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
