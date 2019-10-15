wrestling / News

Tag Team Championships Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)

October 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following Monday night’s episode of Raw. The Viking Raiders defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler to capture the titles, and you can see pics and video below.

The win marks the Raiders’ first championships on the main roster, and they end Ziggler and Roode’s reign at 29 days, having won the titles at Clash of Champions.

