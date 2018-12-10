wrestling / News
Tag Team Championships Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)
The Raw Tag Team Championships changed hands on this week’s episode of Raw. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable won the titles in a handicap match against Drake Maverick and The Authors of Pain. You can see highlights from the match below.
The win marks Roode and Gable’s first title reign, and ends the AoP’s run at thirty-five days. This was the former champs’ first run with the titles.
