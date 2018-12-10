Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Tag Team Championships Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)

December 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chad Gable Bobby Roode RAW 12-10-18

The Raw Tag Team Championships changed hands on this week’s episode of Raw. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable won the titles in a handicap match against Drake Maverick and The Authors of Pain. You can see highlights from the match below.

The win marks Roode and Gable’s first title reign, and ends the AoP’s run at thirty-five days. This was the former champs’ first run with the titles.

