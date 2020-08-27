wrestling / News
Tag Team Championships Change Hands on This Week’s NXT (Pics, Video)
We have new NXT Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of NXT. Breezango defeated Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium on tonight’s show to win the championships. Tyler Breeze and Fandango earned their title shot via a triple threat match at NXT Takeover; you can see pics and video from the match below.
This win marks Breezango’s first WWE Title reign, either as a team or individually. Imperium’s tag title reign, their first, ends at 105 days. They won the titles at the May 13th episode of NXT.
.@WWEFandango & @MmmGorgeous don't want to waste a single second tonight.#IMPERIUM's @Marcel_B_WWE & @FabianAichner defend the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles against #Breezango RIGHT NOW on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/i7u9OCTQiC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
.@MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango have a golden opportunity right now on #WWENXT!
Can #Breezango win the big one or will we see an IMPERIUM celebration? pic.twitter.com/r87S1Qgk3j
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
Just… 𝑔𝑜𝓇𝑔𝑒𝑜𝓊𝓈. 😍 #WWENXT @MmmGorgeous @Marcel_B_WWE pic.twitter.com/1eHVpciJsf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 27, 2020
That is some *chefs kiss* teamwork. #WWENXT @WWEFandango @MmmGorgeous @FabianAichner pic.twitter.com/odEqpw4ARs
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
ABOUT TIME. ✨✨@MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango win their first titles in @WWE as they capture the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles from #IMPERIUM! #AndNew pic.twitter.com/bsXsCLW53r
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
See that? That's the look of DISBELIEF after @WWEFandango kicked out. #WWENXT @Marcel_B_WWE @FabianAichner pic.twitter.com/DNPJ6Qb9pf
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
Let the championship celebration BEGIN!
Welcome to #WWENXT, #WadeBarrett! 😂😂😂 #AndNew @WWEFandango @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/5gjW7FanP3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
Utterly, truly, completely, GORGEOUS!
Congratulations to your NEW #WWENXT Tag Team Champions, @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango! #AndNew pic.twitter.com/2DcsbXxLx9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
