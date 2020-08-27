Tag Team Championships Change Hands on This Week’s NXT (Pics, Video)

We have new NXT Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of NXT. Breezango defeated Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium on tonight’s show to win the championships. Tyler Breeze and Fandango earned their title shot via a triple threat match at NXT Takeover; you can see pics and video from the match below.

This win marks Breezango’s first WWE Title reign, either as a team or individually. Imperium’s tag title reign, their first, ends at 105 days. They won the titles at the May 13th episode of NXT.