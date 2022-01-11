Tag Team Championships Change Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)

We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Alpha Academy defeat RK-Bro to capture the titles. You can see some clips from the match below.

This is Otis’ first run with the titles, and Gable’s second having previously held the titles with Bobby Roode in late 2018 and early 2019. RK-Bro’s run ends at 142 days, having won the titles from AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam.