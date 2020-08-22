wrestling / News
Tag Team Gauntlet Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 22, 2020
During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that there will be a tag team gauntlet next week to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. The winners will face Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at AEW All Out. The #4 ranked tag team, the Natural Nightmares (QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes) will first take on the Young Bucks (#3 ranked). The winner of that match will face the #2 ranked team, Best Friends. Finally, the winner of that match will take on the #1 ranked team, FTR.
