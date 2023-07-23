wrestling / News
Tag Team Main Event Announced For Tonight’s AEW Collision
Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision opened with Ricky Starks and ended with a tag team match announced for the main event. Starks was celebrating his Owen Hart Cup win before he was interrupted by CM Punk. The two were then interrupted by Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, who were then interrupted by Darby Allin. Allin suggested they settle things with a match. That was when it was announced that Allin and Punk will team up against Starks and Cage in the main event.
After his controversial win in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals – we will hear from the winner of the men's bracket Ricky Starks & the person he defeated, CM Punk.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/rfT1ciOcAc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
"What's in the bag, Ricky?!"
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@starkmanjones | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/DmJ6RV1xzF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
"I won by any means necessary" – Ricky Starks on how he won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/FTwSUwmuQb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
"I'm honestly kinda proud of you, Ricky"
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@starkmanjones | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/Sorhy4YgOx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
"I can live with the L. But, can you live with a win knowing you can't beat CM Punk without cheating?"
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@starkmanjones | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/E0fT0qmjzY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
Words between Ricky Starks & CM Punk went from civil to heated real quick.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@starkmanjones | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/5xPSbr4tsI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
Christian Cage had some harsh words for CM Punk in Newark, NJ
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@starkmanjones | @CMPunk | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/hAHWXJyOvn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
Darby Allin had some words for the current TNT Champion and Ricky Starks.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@starkmanjones | @CMPunk | @DarbyAllin | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/bQn1GHy4cz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
IT'S OFFICIAL!
CM Punk & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks & Christian Cage TONIGHT!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@starkmanjones | @CMPunk | @DarbyAllin | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/6l64fhTWEP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
