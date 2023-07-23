Tag Team Main Event Announced For Tonight’s AEW Collision

Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision opened with Ricky Starks and ended with a tag team match announced for the main event. Starks was celebrating his Owen Hart Cup win before he was interrupted by CM Punk. The two were then interrupted by Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, who were then interrupted by Darby Allin. Allin suggested they settle things with a match. That was when it was announced that Allin and Punk will team up against Starks and Cage in the main event.

