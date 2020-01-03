Tag Team Main Event Announced For Smackdown

WWE has announced tonight’s main event for Friday Night Smackdown at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. Daniel Bryan will team with Roman Reigns to take on Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. This joins the previously announced triple threat women’s tag team match featuring Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke.

WWE wrote: “Seeing as how the final SmackDown of 2019 marked the passage of time, perhaps it was somehow fitting that Roman Reigns spent most of the episode clocking King Corbin.

First, The Big Dog launched an attack on the outspoken monarch at the top of the show that effectively delayed the scheduled Triple Threat Match between his adversary, Daniel Bryan and The Miz to determine Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s opponent at Royal Rumble. Then, in the main event, he destroyed Corbin’s chances at that opportunity outright by naturalizing him mid-contest.

As a result, King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler will be out for royal revenge when they go head-to-head against Reigns and the Superstar who won the Triple Threat Match, Daniel Bryan.

Don’t miss the all-out slugfest, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.